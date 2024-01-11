en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 8 Takes A Giant Leap for Game Accessibility

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 8 Takes A Giant Leap for Game Accessibility

Respawn Entertainment, in collaboration with EA, has embarked on a quest to enhance gaming inclusivity, releasing Patch 8 for the highly-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The update, now accessible across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S, ushers in a new era of accessibility with a high-contrast mode and an audio ping functionality.

Revolutionizing Game Accessibility

The high-contrast mode, a novel feature, empowers players to desaturate the gaming environment and accentuate elements pivotal for narrative progression and gameplay, addressing the needs of visually impaired gamers. Meanwhile, the audio ping feature acts as an echolocation tool, enabling players to identify objects and interactive elements within the game, thus fostering a more immersive and inclusive gaming experience.

Slow Motion Customization and Performance Fixes

Further bolstering its accessibility initiative, Patch 8 introduces new presets for slow motion, offering players the flexibility to adjust the game speed at 30%, 50%, and 75%. This enhancement grants players greater control over their gaming experience, accommodating diverse player requirements and preferences. The latest patch also ushers in performance and stability fixes across all platforms, ensuring a seamless and robust gaming experience for all.

A Trilogy in the Making

The Star Wars Jedi game series, which includes the 2019 blockbuster Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, narrates the saga of young Jedi Cal Kestis. Kestis’s journey, a battle against the Galactic Empire following Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith, has captivated players worldwide. Actor Cameron Monaghan, who breathes life into Cal, has confirmed his involvement in a third installment. The series’ initial director, Stig Asmussen, envisioned the series as a trilogy and expressed hope to expand Cal’s narrative beyond the first two games. Asmussen concluded his tenure on a high note, with the sequel earning widespread acclaim for surpassing its predecessor.

0
Gaming Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
14 mins ago
Star Wars Jedi 3: Actor Hints at Development of New Installment
Star Wars Jedi series enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice. In a recent revelation, Cameron Monaghan, the lead actor associated with the Star Wars Jedi video game series, hinted at the development of a third installment. The news has created a stir amongst the fan base who have been eagerly waiting for the next part
Star Wars Jedi 3: Actor Hints at Development of New Installment
Atari 400 Goes Mini: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane
3 hours ago
Atari 400 Goes Mini: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane
Unexpected Reveal Hints at F2000 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
3 hours ago
Unexpected Reveal Hints at F2000 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Unveil the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue: An Exciting New Adventure
22 mins ago
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Unveil the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue: An Exciting New Adventure
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
2 hours ago
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
Digital Dreams Unleashes the Visual Potential of Fallout 4 with Ray Tracing Shader
2 hours ago
Digital Dreams Unleashes the Visual Potential of Fallout 4 with Ray Tracing Shader
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
14 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
14 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
14 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
15 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
15 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
15 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
15 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
15 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app