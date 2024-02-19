Zoomlion Unveils Elite Sanitation Squad for 13th All African Games in Accra

In a groundbreaking move to uplift sanitation standards, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has taken a significant stride by deploying its newly trained sanitation recruits for the 13th All African Games. These recruits, fresh from a rigorous two-week training session at the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS), are set to ensure unparalleled cleanliness in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast from March 8 to 24, 2024.

Training for Excellence

The recruits’ journey towards becoming sanitation champions began at the APOTS located at Bundase Training Camp. Here, they were not just trained but transformed, equipped with skills far beyond the rudiments of sanitation. The curriculum covered basic management, self-discipline, physical fitness, time management, teamwork, and crowd control. But it was the emphasis on service excellence that stood out, a testament to Zoomlion’s commitment to not just clean but pristine sports facilities during the games.

"Our aim is to transcend the ordinary," stated Mr. Ernest Kusi, Director of Service Quality and Monitoring at Zoomlion. "The training was designed to imbue our recruits with self-discipline, resilience, and an unwavering spirit of teamwork. These attributes are critical for the efficient management of sanitation services, ensuring that the games are not just a spectacle of sports but also of environmental excellence."

A Partnership Forged in Discipline

The collaboration with APOTS, a facility renowned for its UN certification, underscores the gravity of Zoomlion’s mission. Col. Clement Dingane, Commander at APOTS, highlighted the significance of the training. "Our center is dedicated to fostering the highest levels of self-discipline among personnel. This is not just about following orders but about instilling a sense of duty and pride in their work. For Zoomlion, this translates into a team that’s not just equipped to handle sanitation challenges but poised to set new standards in cleanliness at the All African Games."

This initiative is a part of Zoomlion’s broader vision to leverage its vast experience from previous major sports tournaments. The company’s track record of maintaining clean sports facilities is unmatched, and with the added expertise from APOTS, the sanitation team is expected to perform at an unprecedented level.

Setting the Stage for Success

As the 13th All African Games approach, the spotlight isn’t just on the athletes but also on the behind-the-scenes heroes ensuring that the venues remain spotless. The comprehensive training these recruits have undergone is a promise of service excellence and operational efficiency. It’s a testament to the fact that the success of such a colossal event hinges not just on the performances but also on the cleanliness and sanitation standards that define the overall experience.

The games, set to unfold in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast, are not just a platform for athletic prowess but also a showcase of Ghana’s commitment to excellence in all aspects, including sanitation. With Zoomlion’s elite sanitation squad on the ground, the 13th All African Games are poised to be remembered not only for thrilling competitions but also for setting a new benchmark in event cleanliness and management.

In essence, the deployment of these newly trained sanitation recruits by Zoomlion Ghana Limited marks a pivotal moment in the preparation for the forthcoming All African Games. Their meticulous training at the Army Peace Operations Training School ensures that as the world watches, they will witness an event exemplified by excellence, both on the field and off it, making the games a beacon of hope, unity, and impeccable standards.