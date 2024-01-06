Zoho to Boost Digital Capabilities of Betway SA20 Cricket League

The Betway SA20 cricket league in South Africa has inked a strategic alliance with Zoho, an international technology firm acclaimed for its wide array of cloud-based business applications. This partnership designates Zoho as the official ‘business technology partner’ for the league, a move expected to boost the league’s digital capabilities and operational efficiency to a significant extent.

Zoho’s Comprehensive Suite to Streamline Operations

League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, stressed the crucial role this partnership plays in terms of innovation and operational excellence. Zoho’s all-inclusive suite of over 50 business applications will serve to streamline the league’s operations, enhancing fan engagement and bolstering its digital presence. Smith noted that collaborating with a top-tier business technology brand like Zoho crucially signifies their commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

Supporting Local Businesses in Digital Transformation

Andrew Bourne, Zoho Africa’s Regional Manager, underscored Zoho’s commitment to aid local businesses in their digital transformation journey. He pointed out the growth of Zoho in South Africa, with a significant number of local businesses embracing its technology. The partnership is seen as mutually beneficial, fostering growth in both the sports and technology sectors, while Zoho continues to broaden its footprint in South Africa.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Season

The Betway SA20 league’s second season is set to kick off on January 10, with the opening match slated between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Joburg Super Kings. The forthcoming season of the T20 competition, running from January 10 to February 10, will feature 34 fixtures. The Cricket South Africa governing body, which announced Zoho as the official business technology partner, is bracing for the 2024 edition of the SA20 domestic men’s Twenty20 (T20) competition.