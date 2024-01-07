Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory

As the dawn of the Paris Olympics draws nearer, New Zealand’s sprinter Zoe Hobbs is geared up with an unyielding determination to compete in the 100-metre final. With less than seven months on the clock, her journey to Olympic glory is a beacon of hope and ambition.

From Grassroots to Glory

Recently, Hobbs, at the age of 26, graced the Colgate Games, an event that has been a stepping stone in her journey to Olympic aspirations. Tracing back to her roots, Hobbs now serves as an ambassador to the event that she once attended as a fledgling athlete. There’s a unique charm in her interaction with the young athletes, as she signs autographs and poses for photographs, a role she finds both surreal and endearing.

An Ambassador and an Aspirant

Reminiscing about her own childhood, Hobbs recalls the days when her athletic prowess was not limited to sprinting but extended to jumps. Today, she stands as an observer and mentor in these early competitions, with her heart set on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics. Her past, present, and future seem to converge at these games, where she once competed and now inspires the next generation.

Road to the Paris Olympics

After a successful season in 2023 where she finished 10th at the world championships and competed in a historic semi-final race against some of the world’s best sprinters, Hobbs is more eager than ever for 2024. As the Paris Olympics inch closer, Hobbs is prepared to transition from awarding medals to potentially receiving one, with her sights firmly set on gold.