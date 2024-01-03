en English
Baseball

ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
As the dawn of the 2024 Major League Baseball season approaches, the ZiPS projection system, a trusted analytical tool for two decades, has unveiled its projections, placing the Arizona Diamondbacks under the spotlight. Following a year where the Diamondbacks surpassed expectations despite falling short of ZiPS’ predictions, the system remains hopeful about Arizona’s prospects.

ZiPS and 2024 Projections

For the upcoming season, ZiPS draws parallels between the Diamondbacks and successful St. Louis Cardinals teams, lauding the former’s consistency and flexibility. The projection system places high faith in Corbin Carroll, Arizona’s top prospect who had an impressive rookie year, and anticipates strong contributions from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas. Moreover, Christian Walker is viewed as the top defensive first baseman, and ZiPS projects no decline for Ketel Marte.

Player Ratings and Reservations

ZiPS rates Jordan Lawlar highly but expresses reservations about Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez. Gabriel Moreno, who led the MLB in defensive WAR and bagged the Gold Glove for NL Catchers in 2023, is expected to continue his brilliant form. Pitcher Zac Gallen retains his ace status, with Merrill Kelly also predicted to perform well. The addition of Eduardo Rodriguez is seen as a positive move, and Brandon Pfaadt is expected to improve on his decent playoff performance. However, the bullpen is projected to be average, with Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel being the standouts.

Season Outlook and Challenges

ZiPS projects the Diamondbacks to win between 84-88 games, positioning them to contend for a Wild Card spot. However, overhauling the Los Angeles Dodgers, especially after their high-profile signings, seems unlikely. ZiPS also offers percentile projections for pitchers and hitters, noting that external factors can lead to incorrect projections, and WAR values may vary.

Baseball Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

