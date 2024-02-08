Ziploc Appoints NFL Mom Donna Kelce as Chief Leftover Officer to Tackle Super Bowl Waste

In a move that marries the spirit of America's biggest sporting event with a commitment to reducing food waste, Ziploc has appointed Donna Kelce, mother of NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, as their Chief Leftover Officer. This announcement comes as Travis gears up to play in the 2024 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

A New Role Born Out of Necessity

Donna Kelce: The Unlikely Hero

Known for her diligent efforts to reduce food waste, Donna Kelce has long been recognized for carrying Ziploc bags to games. Her new role as Chief Leftover Officer will see her encouraging Super Bowl party attendees to use Ziploc bags for taking home leftovers. With her sons making waves in the NFL, Donna's advocacy for efficient food management is set to reach millions.

From Field to Table: A Staggering Waste

The Super Bowl is notorious for excessive food leftovers. Last year's event resulted in over 10 million pounds of leftover food being discarded. Ziploc's appointment of Donna Kelce aims to raise awareness about this issue and promote the use of their Ziploc Stay Open Design bags, which are designed to stand up and stay open for easy snacking and storage.

A Campaign Born Out of Love

A Mother's Love and an Iconic Partnership

Donna's love for her sons extends beyond the football field. This partnership is a testament to her dedication to reducing waste and her affection for her sons. The campaign also ties in with the heightened media attention on the Kelce family, as Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is a popular singer.

Beyond the Super Bowl: A Broader Vision

While the Super Bowl serves as the campaign's launchpad, Donna's role with Ziploc will not be limited to this event. She will continue to explore possibilities for promoting the efficient use of leftovers in the future.

A Battle Cry Against Waste

Raising Awareness and Changing Habits

Donna's advice for successful Super Bowl parties includes sticking to fan favorites, ordering out for easy options, and making sure any cooked food is leftover friendly. She also emphasizes the importance of food safety and recommends using Ziploc bags for storing and sharing leftovers.

The Power of Small Changes

With her new role, Donna hopes to inspire NFL fans to be mindful of excess leftovers from viewing parties. By using Ziploc bags, fans can help reduce the 18 million pounds of waste generated after Super Bowl watch parties each year.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl begins, Donna Kelce stands ready to tackle the issue of food waste. With her unwavering dedication and Ziploc's innovative solutions, this dynamic duo is set to rewrite the game's rules, making it a win-win situation for all.