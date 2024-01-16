Zimbabwe's Under-14 Girls' Tennis Team Strikes Gold, Secures Spot in World Junior Championships

In an exceptional display of skill and teamwork, the Zimbabwe Under-14 girls' tennis team marked a remarkable win at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Southern African Junior Individual and Teams Championships in Namibia. Their victory has earned them a prestigious spot in the forthcoming World Junior Championships.

Gold Medal Triumph

The team, comprising Kuzivaishe Chapepa, Rutendo Tom, and Akeelah Khanye, clinched gold in the girls' Under-14 team event, overcoming South Africa with a 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 scoreline. Chapepa, who is currently ranked second in the CAT 14 and Under circuit, and Khanye, who now tops the regional rankings, demonstrated exceptional performance.

A Stellar Single Final

This significant win follows Chapepa's previous gold medal in the singles finals, where she outperformed South African Jordan Edwards with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. These victories are a testament to the exceptional talent and hard work of these young athletes.

The Role of Coaching and Support

Under the prolific guidance of national coach Athnie Chifamba, the girls showcased their skills, making a significant impact on the regional tournament. Chifamba commended the players for their tenacity in competing against top teams and achieving a long-awaited victory in a major tournament. Furthermore, the support from the players' parents and Tennis Zimbabwe played a crucial role in fostering the success of these young athletes.

Additionally, the Under-14 boys' team secured a commendable spot in the top 13 individually and fourth in team events. The Under-16 girls' team achieved second place in team events and top eight in individual events. The Under-16 boys' team faced tougher competition but managed to secure the seventh position in team events, with a top 20 individual placement. These accomplishments underscore the potential and prowess of Zimbabwe's future tennis stars.