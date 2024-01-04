en English
Cricket

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

The cricketing arena is abuzz as Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza makes it to the nomination list for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023. This recognition comes in the wake of Raza’s phenomenal performance in cricket over the past year, where he has shown an exceptional stride in his career.

Stellar Performance

Raza’s commendable performance showcases his prowess in the sport, with a total of 515 runs scored at an average of 51. His exceptional bowling skills are also reflected in his tally of 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.57. Besides, he has made vital contributions in the field with eight catches to his name. His performance did not go unnoticed, earning him a reward of US$10,000 from Zimbabwe Cricket for his exceptional contributions throughout the year.

Top Contenders

The announcement of the first four shortlists for the ICC Awards 2023 includes the top contenders for both Men’s and Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, along with the Emerging Men’s and Women’s Cricketer of the Year Awards. Raza finds himself up against notable cricketers such as India’s Suryakumar Yadav, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, and Uganda’s Alpesh Ramjani.

A Journey of Dedication

Despite Zimbabwe’s struggles in 2023 and Raza not bagging the award in the previous year, his individual achievements and leadership have been widely recognized and appreciated. His accolades include making his IPL debut, earning Player of the Match honors, and a series of T20I records for Zimbabwe. Raza’s journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe and his unwavering dedication to his adopted country form a significant part of his narrative.

The cricket world now eagerly awaits the announcement of the ICC Awards 2023 winners, with fans now casting their votes online. The awards include 13 prizes and five ICC Teams of the Year, and the shortlists were decided upon by a panel of cricket experts.

0
Cricket Sports Zimbabwe
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

    © 2023 BNN
