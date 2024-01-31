Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent Teams Up with Jon Rahm for LIV Golf

Zimbabwean professional golfer Kieran Vincent has ushered in a new chapter in his career by joining the team led by Masters champion Jon Rahm in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Securing his spot on the circuit through a Q-school event in Abu Dhabi last December, Vincent is set to play alongside his brother Scott Vincent, Jinichero Kozuma, Kalle Samooja, and the English golfer Tyrrell Hatton.

Boosting the Ranks of Legion XIII

Rahm's team, known as Legion XIII, is primed for the LIV Golf's third season, set to commence at the Mayakoba on the Golf coast of Mexico. The name Legion XIII, inspired by a 'warrior spirit mythology', underscores a theme of loyalty and readiness for battle. The team's ranks have been bolstered with the recent signing of Hatton, a three-time European Ryder Cup team member, world No. 16, and victor of the Arnold Palmer Invitational among other titles.

Eyeing the Riches

As LIV Golf expands from 12 to 13 teams, the fields are anticipated to increase from 48 to 54 players, offering a total of US$20 million in individual prizes. The stakes are high, with the individual winner at each event set to earn US$4 million, while the triumphant team will pocket a cool US$3 million. Hatton, who reportedly signed with a bonus of 50 million pounds, adds significant clout to Rahm's team.

Unveiling the Upcoming Season

The forthcoming season will feature 12 events, with the dates and venues for the Individual Championship and Team Championship yet to be announced. With a total of US$5 million on offer for the top three teams, the competition is expected to be fierce, and fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement.