In a bid to elevate the sporting infrastructure of the country, Zimbabwe's Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotions Minister, Mthuli Ncube, has initiated a call to action for the private sector. Ncube has recommended a model of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for the refurbishment and transformation of the country's stadiums. The minister cited the success of the privately funded Beitbridge Border Post project as an example of the potential benefits of such collaborations.

Transforming Stadiums into Economic Hubs

Ncube highlighted the opportunity to evolve the stadiums into thriving economic hubs, akin to those seen in England. He drew parallels with the Emirates Stadium, which has developed a self-sustaining economy with a variety of restaurants and entertainment facilities. This initiative aims to encompass major sports facilities within its purview, including the National Sports Stadium, Gwanzura, and Barbourfields stadiums.

Addressing the Urgent Need for Upgrades

The urgency of this undertaking has been underscored by the recent prohibition imposed by Fifa and Caf. These international soccer governing bodies have barred Zimbabwe's stadiums from hosting international matches due to their substandard conditions. The proposed renovations are, therefore, not just about economic transformation but also about restoring the nation's standing in the international soccer community and ensuring compliance with global standards.

Utilizing Advanced Technology for Enhanced Security

In addition to the stadium refurbishment, Ncube also announced the deployment of advanced drone technology to combat smuggling at border posts. The drones, such as the CBI natrice drone equipped with OcuSync Enterprise technology, have already demonstrated their effectiveness. An incident of illicit behavior was recorded recently, leading to the apprehension of a perpetrator. This technology will be extended to five key borders to enhance security and prevent leakages.

The dual announcements made by Ncube highlight the government's commitment to improving the nation's infrastructure and security. By encouraging partnerships and leveraging advanced technology, Zimbabwe is poised to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.