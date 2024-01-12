Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally

In the relentless expanse of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter, Zimbabwean motorbike rider Ashley Thixton painted a picture of resilience and skill during the sixth stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally. A 626-kilometer marathon across the unforgiving soft sand dunes, stretched over two days, this stage of the Dakar Rally is renowned for its strenuous demands.

Riding Against the Elements

Thixton, astride his Husqvarna 450R, traversed the first leg of the journey on Thursday with determination and grit. The night brought no respite as competitors camped out in conditions akin to a military bivouac, only to rise with the dawn for the second leg of the stage. However, Thixton, undeterred by these rigors, hit the trail again, concluding the stage in a commendable form.

Unyielding in the Face of Challenge

His performance in the face of adversity provisionally places him 37th in the general standings—a laudable achievement for a rider facing the world’s most challenging motor rallying event. Nonetheless, Thixton remains focused on his ultimate goal: to be among those who conquer the entire rally, standing tall at the finish line.

Anticipation for the Days Ahead

With a well-deserved rest day offering a brief reprieve before the commencement of the second week, the Dakar Rally continues with arduous stages out of Riyadh. The event will eventually conclude in the coastal city of Yanbu on January 19th, where the triumphant warriors of the rally will be celebrated. For Ashley Thixton, the journey ahead is still long and fraught, but his spirit remains unbroken, his resolve, unshaken.