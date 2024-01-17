Zimbabwean Football in Mourning: Tributes Pour in for Charles Chilufya and Hamid Dhana

In a tragic coincidence, the Zimbabwean football community simultaneously mourns the loss of two notable former players, Charles Chilufya and Hamid Dhana, who both passed away on the same day.
Charles Chilufya: A Pillar for Highlanders FC
Charles Chilufya, an esteemed former midfielder for Highlanders FC, also known as Bosso, died in Zambia. Chilufya's contribution to Bosso's league title success remains etched in the annals of the club's history. His remarkable performance on the field, playing alongside other prominent players like Zenzo Moyo, Siza Khoza, Thabani Masawi, and Joel Luphahla under the astute guidance of coach Eddie May, has forever marked him as a significant figure in Zimbabwean football.
Hamid Dhana: An Icon for Dynamos and Arcadia
In a simultaneous blow to the Zimbabwean football community, Hamid Dhana, who starred for Dynamos and Arcadia, passed away in the United Kingdom. Dhana's dedication to the sport, his skillful play, and his unwavering team spirit made him a respected figure both on and off the field.
ZIFA Mourns, Honors, and Celebrates
Reacting to the double tragedy, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) released a statement the following day. The association expressed its deep condolences and acknowledged the significant loss that the football community is grappling with. In its statement, ZIFA honored the dedication of both Chilufya and Dhana to the sport, and extended sympathy to their families, friends, and the wider local football community. The association also celebrated the legacy of both players, affirming that their contributions to the sport will continue to inspire future generations.
In a separate but related incident, the Zimbabwean football community also mourns the death of Patrobes Mugadza, a former Zimbabwe Saints benefactor, who passed away at the age of 90. Mugadza's contribution to the club and the game of football was highlighted, and his death has left the community poorer. His burial is planned in Bulawayo, with his sons awaiting confirmation for their travel arrangements for the funeral.