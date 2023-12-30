en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Rwanda

Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo’s Strategic International Transfer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:29 pm EST
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo’s Strategic International Transfer

In a move signaling the growth and international recognition of Zimbabwe’s volleyball talent, Jennipher Tembo, a standout player for the national women’s team, has transferred to the Rwanda Revenue Authority volleyball club. Formerly of Malawi’s Wolves Volleyball Club, 21-year-old Tembo has chosen to continue her studies online while pursuing an exciting chapter in her athletic career in Rwanda.

A Strategic Move

Tembo’s transfer to Rwanda is not just a geographical shift, but a strategic step in her career. Her first significant test with her new team will be the African Volleyball Champions tournament. This move is indicative of the career trajectory of an athlete who has consistently showcased her talent on the court.

The Guiding Forces Behind Tembo’s Success

Two key figures have been instrumental in Tembo’s journey. Thulani Maphosa, the technical director of Malawi Wolves, granted her a scholarship that allowed her to develop her skills and gain international recognition. Despite acknowledging the loss her departure represents for the Malawi team, he lauds the decision as a significant gain for both the Zimbabwe national team and Tembo herself.

Bulawayo-based volleyball development coach Vulindlela Moyo has been another guiding force, having coached Tembo since primary school. Moyo has seen Tembo’s evolution into a versatile player capable of assuming multiple positions on the court. It’s these standout qualities that have led her to the international stage.

A Testament to Zimbabwe’s Volleyball Development Program

The transition of players like Tembo to international platforms is a testament to the effectiveness of mentorship and talent development programs in Zimbabwe. These programs have nurtured and propelled volleyball talent to a level where they can compete and excel on international platforms. This move is not just a personal triumph for Tembo but a victory for Zimbabwe’s volleyball development efforts.

0
Rwanda Sports Zimbabwe
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Officials Criticize UNHCR's Asylum Seeker Relocation to Rwanda

By Olalekan Adigun

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 1 day
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Rwandan Investor Desire Muhinyuza Wins Ksh. 400 Million Stay Online Limited Ownership Lawsuit

By Olalekan Adigun

Rwandan Investor Desire Muhinyuza Wins Ksh. 400 Million Stay Online Limited Ownership Lawsuit
Requiem Mass in Gatumba: A Call for Peace Amidst Tragedy

By Olalekan Adigun

Requiem Mass in Gatumba: A Call for Peace Amidst Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
38 seconds
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
6 mins
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
7 mins
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
7 mins
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
7 mins
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
9 mins
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
9 mins
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
12 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
13 mins
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app