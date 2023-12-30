Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo’s Strategic International Transfer

In a move signaling the growth and international recognition of Zimbabwe’s volleyball talent, Jennipher Tembo, a standout player for the national women’s team, has transferred to the Rwanda Revenue Authority volleyball club. Formerly of Malawi’s Wolves Volleyball Club, 21-year-old Tembo has chosen to continue her studies online while pursuing an exciting chapter in her athletic career in Rwanda.

A Strategic Move

Tembo’s transfer to Rwanda is not just a geographical shift, but a strategic step in her career. Her first significant test with her new team will be the African Volleyball Champions tournament. This move is indicative of the career trajectory of an athlete who has consistently showcased her talent on the court.

The Guiding Forces Behind Tembo’s Success

Two key figures have been instrumental in Tembo’s journey. Thulani Maphosa, the technical director of Malawi Wolves, granted her a scholarship that allowed her to develop her skills and gain international recognition. Despite acknowledging the loss her departure represents for the Malawi team, he lauds the decision as a significant gain for both the Zimbabwe national team and Tembo herself.

Bulawayo-based volleyball development coach Vulindlela Moyo has been another guiding force, having coached Tembo since primary school. Moyo has seen Tembo’s evolution into a versatile player capable of assuming multiple positions on the court. It’s these standout qualities that have led her to the international stage.

A Testament to Zimbabwe’s Volleyball Development Program

The transition of players like Tembo to international platforms is a testament to the effectiveness of mentorship and talent development programs in Zimbabwe. These programs have nurtured and propelled volleyball talent to a level where they can compete and excel on international platforms. This move is not just a personal triumph for Tembo but a victory for Zimbabwe’s volleyball development efforts.