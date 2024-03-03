Zimbabwe Volleyball Association Launches Youth Sport Exchange with Norway, Zambia

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has recently announced the opening of entries for its Youth Sport Exchange Programme (YSEP), a significant initiative aimed at fostering personal development among young athletes through cultural exchange. Set to commence in August 2024, the programme offers a unique opportunity for participants to spend 10 months in Zambia and Norway, engaging in various volleyball-related activities.

Building Bridges Through Sport

In partnership with the Norwegian Volleyball Federation (NIF), the ZVA seeks to recruit four individuals who are actively involved in volleyball in Zimbabwe. The selected participants will be attached to sports organisations in Norway and Zambia from August 2024 to June 2025. According to ZVA president Mxolisi Ndlovu, the programme is not exclusively for players but is open to anyone connected to the sport, including coaches, youths, and active leaders. This inclusive approach aims to maximize the benefits of knowledge and skills exchange across different facets of volleyball.

Empowering the Youth

The YSEP is designed to enhance participants' personal development by immersing them in new cultural environments and sporting contexts. Farai Mboto, ZVA teams' manager, highlighted the programme's success in establishing a strong brand within the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association, noting the positive outcomes for previous participants. With six individuals already having experienced the programme's impact by being deployed to Norway and Zambia, the initiative is gaining momentum. Currently, Zimbabwe is hosting four participants, further emphasizing the bilateral nature of the exchange.

A Testament to Success

The programme's popularity is evident in the number of applications received, with 14 candidates already vying for a spot in the upcoming exchange. This enthusiasm underscores the perceived value of the initiative among Zimbabwe’s volleyball community. Last year, four players benefited from a similar opportunity, with Proud Nyoni and Quincy Mudenda attending a training stint in Zambia, while Progress Gasa and Sibusisiwe Dlala were sent to Kenya. These experiences not only contribute to the participants' growth as athletes but also as individuals, equipped with a broader perspective on sport and culture.

The Youth Sport Exchange Programme between Zimbabwe, Norway, and Zambia represents a forward-thinking approach to sports development, leveraging international cooperation to enrich the lives of young athletes. As the ZVA continues to facilitate these cultural and knowledge exchanges, the future of volleyball in Zimbabwe looks promising, with a new generation of coaches and players poised to bring fresh insights and skills to the local scene.