Zim Legends Forum: A New Dawn for Zimbabwean Footballers in South Africa

Footballers hailing from Zimbabwe and making their mark in South Africa are about to receive a long-due boost in their welfare, thanks to the newly formed SA-based Zim Legends forum. The organization, born out of concern for the often overlooked struggles faced by Zimbabwean players in South Africa, is set to address a range of issues that have continuously plagued these athletes—from poor financial decisions to exploitative contracts and inadequate representation by agents.
Zim Legends Forum: A Collaborative Effort for Change
The Zim Legends forum is not the brainchild of a single individual but a collective of former Zimbabwean football players who have recognized the pressing need for mutual support among their professional community in South Africa. At the helm of this progressive initiative is chairman Alexander Maseko, who, along with his team, has been instrumental in the formation and registration of the forum as a company in South Africa.
Unveiling the Vision
The official introduction of the Zim Legends forum to the world is slated for a grand Saturday event in Johannesburg. Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, is expected to preside over the proceedings, reflecting the importance of this initiative. The forum has clear plans for its mission—compiling a comprehensive database of current and former Zimbabwean footballers in South Africa to streamline the provision of support. This includes offering legal guidance, psychological counseling, and financial advice—areas often neglected in the world of sport.
Ensuring Dignity Beyond the Field
Furthermore, the forum has taken a significant step to ensure the dignity of former players even after their demise. Teaming up with Zororo-Phumulani, a company known for its funeral cover, the Zim Legends forum will provide free funeral cover to its members. This guarantees dignified burials for former players, a respectful gesture that goes beyond the glitter and glamour of the field. The launch event itself is sponsored by Zororo-Phumulani, reflecting the wide-ranging support this initiative has received from various stakeholders.