ZIFA Normalisation Committee Engages Stakeholders for Constitutional Reform and Election Roadmap

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC), led by Lincoln Mutasa, is set to embark on a pivotal journey to reshape Zimbabwean football's governance structure. Following the lifting of a FIFA ban in February 2022, due to government interference concerns, the NC is now focused on engaging football stakeholders across Zimbabwe to discuss the development of a new constitution. This initiative aims to establish a solid foundation for future elections, ensuring a robust leadership framework for the sport's national governing body.

Stakeholder Engagement and Constitutional Reform

The NC's primary objective is to standardize the ZIFA constitution, a critical step towards normalizing the ZIFA assembly. This process will lead to the creation of an electoral committee, paving the way for elections throughout the football pyramid. The NC's approach emphasizes a careful, thorough, and efficient method to ensure the process's success, highlighting the importance of stakeholder consultation in building a constitution that reflects the needs and aspirations of the football community.

Focus on Technical Development and FIFA Connect

In addition to constitutional reforms, the NC has outlined other key areas of focus, including technical development from grassroots to national teams for both men and women. The discussions will also cover strategies to commercialize and professionalize the game, meeting the demands of modern football. Furthermore, the committee will introduce club licensing and FIFA Connect, a program designed to register all football stakeholders systematically, providing a unique FIFA ID code for individuals involved in the sport.

Preparing for a New Era in Zimbabwean Football

The appointment of FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza to lead the Warriors in a forthcoming tournament in Malawi signifies the NC's commitment to ensuring the continuity of the game amid the normalization process. The committee's efforts to address technical development issues urgently and their plans for national consultations demonstrate a comprehensive approach to revitalize Zimbabwean football. As the NC progresses with its mission, the forthcoming elections are set to usher in a new era of governance, promising a brighter future for the sport in Zimbabwe.