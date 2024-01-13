ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection

Anticipation is simmering within Zimbabwe’s football community as the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) approaches the final stages of selecting a new head coach for the national men’s football team. Commonly known as the Warriors, the team’s coaching position opened up after the NC decided against extending the contract of the former coach, Baltemar Brito. The Brazilian, whose term concluded in December, had assumed the role in September and guided the team through two World Cup Qualifiers.

Genesis Mangombe: The Leading Candidate

Current Dynamos football club coach, Genesis Mangombe, who served as Brito’s second assistant, is considered the frontrunner for the position. The potential decision to elevate Mangombe to the role of head coach is reportedly driven by a desire to ensure continuity within the team’s management. The football world is eagerly awaiting the announcement, expected within the coming weeks.

NC Highlights Achievements and Future Plans

Under the leadership of chairperson Lincoln Mutasa, the NC took the opportunity to discuss their work since assuming control of ZIFA in July. Among the notable accomplishments were the successful hosting of the Cosafa schools Championships, participation in World Cup qualifiers, conducting a club licensing workshop, and establishing the women’s desk at the association.

Optimism Surrounding Stadium Renovation

In addition to the coaching change, the National Sports Stadium in Harare is currently undergoing a facelift, with new turnstiles being installed. Optimism abounds that the Warriors’ next home World Cup qualifier in June will take place at this renovated venue. Although the NC’s current term is set to end in June, an extension appears likely as they continue to strive towards meeting all FIFA regulatory requirements, which includes revising ZIFA’s legal instruments and conducting an Annual General Meeting to prepare for new elections.