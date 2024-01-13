ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football

In a recent media briefing, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, instituted by FIFA in July 2023, unmasked their journey of restructuring the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the challenges encountered. The Committee, under the stewardship of Lincoln Mutasa, has been working tirelessly towards revamping ZIFA and readying it for impending elections.

Progress Amidst Criticism

Despite the criticism for slow progress, the Committee has made considerable strides in several domains. They have successfully restructured the ZIFA administration, hosted the African Schools Football Championship, and appointed national team coaches. They have also commenced their part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Unfulfilled Mandates

However, the Committee’s journey has not been free of roadblocks. Compliance with local and FIFA statutes, constitutional and electoral code review, and presentation of audited financial statements constitute major challenges that are yet to be overcome. These unfulfilled mandates have attracted criticism and raised concerns about the Committee’s efficiency.

The Road Ahead

With the ticking clock, the Committee is currently working on a roadmap to complete their mandate. This roadmap will be discussed with FIFA to determine if an extension beyond the June 30, 2024 deadline is necessary. Mutasa remains hopeful about achieving the set targets but acknowledges that some tasks may require more time. A clearer timeline, he says, is expected to be unveiled to the public within the next four weeks.