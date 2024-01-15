Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes

In a bold move representing his heritage, 20-year-old Zidane Iqbal, a former midfielder for Manchester United, has aligned himself with the Iraq national team as they brace themselves for the 2024 AFC Asia Cup in Qatar. The young player’s ambition is not limited to participating; he holds high hopes of assisting Iraq in claiming their first continental cup since their historic 2007 victory.

Not Paper Favourites, But Hopeful

Despite recognizing that Iraq does not hold the status of favorites on paper, Iqbal is optimistic about their chances in the tournament. The team’s campaign will kick off with a match against Indonesia, followed by challenging games against Japan and Vietnam. However, Iqbal’s spirit remains unscathed, his determination unwavering.

Pride in Representation

Having made his debut for Iraq in 2022, Iqbal expresses immense pride in his decision to represent the nation. His choice was not without alternatives; he had the opportunity to play for Pakistan or England. But the call of his roots was stronger, leading him to don the Iraqi jersey. His debut for Manchester United in December 2021 had already marked a significant milestone, as he became the first British-born South Asian to play for the esteemed club.

Overcoming Challenges

Currently engaged with Utrecht, Iqbal has faced a series of injury challenges during this season. Despite the setbacks, his resilience saw him starting his first game just before Christmas. While his focus is firmly set on the Asia Cup, Iqbal also aims to secure more playing time with Utrecht post-tournament. His contributions are expected to bolster the team’s goal of qualifying for European competition next season.