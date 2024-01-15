en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes

In a bold move representing his heritage, 20-year-old Zidane Iqbal, a former midfielder for Manchester United, has aligned himself with the Iraq national team as they brace themselves for the 2024 AFC Asia Cup in Qatar. The young player’s ambition is not limited to participating; he holds high hopes of assisting Iraq in claiming their first continental cup since their historic 2007 victory.

Not Paper Favourites, But Hopeful

Despite recognizing that Iraq does not hold the status of favorites on paper, Iqbal is optimistic about their chances in the tournament. The team’s campaign will kick off with a match against Indonesia, followed by challenging games against Japan and Vietnam. However, Iqbal’s spirit remains unscathed, his determination unwavering.

Pride in Representation

Having made his debut for Iraq in 2022, Iqbal expresses immense pride in his decision to represent the nation. His choice was not without alternatives; he had the opportunity to play for Pakistan or England. But the call of his roots was stronger, leading him to don the Iraqi jersey. His debut for Manchester United in December 2021 had already marked a significant milestone, as he became the first British-born South Asian to play for the esteemed club.

Overcoming Challenges

Currently engaged with Utrecht, Iqbal has faced a series of injury challenges during this season. Despite the setbacks, his resilience saw him starting his first game just before Christmas. While his focus is firmly set on the Asia Cup, Iqbal also aims to secure more playing time with Utrecht post-tournament. His contributions are expected to bolster the team’s goal of qualifying for European competition next season.

0
Asia Iraq Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
11 mins ago
Asia Silica Sand Market Set for Robust Growth: Comprehensive Research Report
The comprehensive Asia Silica Sand Market research report, recently published, delves deep into the market landscape, offering a detailed analysis and forecasts up to 2032. The report indicates a promising future for the Asia silica sand market, predicting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 7% during the forecast period, fueled by
Asia Silica Sand Market Set for Robust Growth: Comprehensive Research Report
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
40 mins ago
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
Macau's Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest
44 mins ago
Macau's Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest
HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy
15 mins ago
HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy
Philippines: Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Tourism
29 mins ago
Philippines: Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Tourism
UMS ACoE: A New Hub for Financial Blockchain Innovation
35 mins ago
UMS ACoE: A New Hub for Financial Blockchain Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors
57 seconds
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
3 mins
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
4 mins
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
5 mins
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
5 mins
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
6 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
6 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
6 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
6 mins
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
30 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app