Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion

The city of Zhongshan, nestled in the heart of China, is ringing in the 35th year of an enriching sister city relationship with Moriguchi, Japan—a relationship that has transcended geographical borders to cultivate a vibrant cultural exchange. The seeds of this interaction have found fertile ground in the sphere of sports, with baseball serving as a unifying thread binding the two cities.

Baseball: A Shared Passion

Over the past decade, baseball has burgeoned in Zhongshan, embraced by a diverse demographic. The sport’s ascension is in no small part due to the educational and sports exchange programs that have seen teenagers from both Zhongshan and Moriguchi stepping up to the plate. The shared passion for baseball has not only fostered close ties between these two cities but also fueled a growing appreciation for the sport within the local populace.

Exploring Zhongshan International Baseball Town

A recent video presented by China Matters offers viewers an intimate exploration of this evolving baseball culture in Zhongshan. The video features Japanese blogger Rei Kubota as he journeyed through Zhongshan International Baseball Town. His exploration took him to Zhongshan Dongsheng High School, the birthplace of the city’s first baseball team, where he gleaned insights into the meticulous training routines of young players.

Panda Baseball Stadium: A Testament to the ‘Father of Chinese Baseball’

Kubota’s journey also led him to Panda Baseball Stadium, a monument dedicated to Liang Fuchu, fondly remembered as the ‘father of Chinese baseball’. The stadium, bearing the name of this iconic figure, stands as a testament to the deep-seated baseball culture in Zhongshan. It was also the host venue for the 9th Asian U12 Youth Baseball Tournament, underlining its significance in the city’s baseball landscape.

The video captures Kubota’s personal quest to hit a home run and his reflections on Zhongshan’s ingrained baseball culture, offering viewers a front-row seat to the thriving exchange between Zhongshan and Moriguchi, as they mark the 35th anniversary of their sister city relationship.