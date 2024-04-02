Zhonghe Civil Sports Center in New Taipei Reopens with New Roller Hockey Rink

After a five-month hiatus, the Zhonghe Civil Sports Center in New Taipei is set to welcome back the community with open arms and new facilities on April 4, 2024. This significant reopening introduces a roller hockey rink among other upgraded amenities, promising enhanced recreational opportunities for local residents and sports enthusiasts alike.

Comprehensive Renovations for Enhanced Community Engagement

The extensive renovations at Zhonghe Civil Sports Center, a project that spanned five months, were not just about aesthetic upgrades. The introduction of a roller hockey rink, alongside improvements to existing facilities such as the fitness center, swimming pool, billiards court, and badminton court, signifies a step towards diversifying sports and recreational activities available to the public. This renovation reflects the local government's commitment to promoting physical fitness and providing accessible sports facilities to its residents.

Free Access Period to Celebrate Reopening

In celebration of its reopening and to encourage the community to explore the new facilities, the Zhonghe Civil Sports Center is offering a trial period from April 4 to April 10, during which visitors can enjoy free access. This initiative is expected to not only attract sports enthusiasts but also families and individuals looking for new leisure activities, thereby fostering a stronger sense of community and participation in physical activities among the residents of New Taipei.

A New Hub for Roller Hockey Enthusiasts

The addition of a roller hockey rink is particularly noteworthy, as it introduces a relatively niche sport to the community, potentially sparking interest and developing a new base of enthusiasts. This move is aligned with broader trends aimed at diversifying sports offerings and engaging youth in dynamic and team-oriented activities. By catering to a wide range of interests, the Zhonghe Civil Sports Center is poised to become a key hub for sports and recreation in the area.

With the doors of the Zhonghe Civil Sports Center now open, the community is invited to rediscover this beloved local institution. The new facilities and the roller hockey rink, in particular, represent a fresh chapter in the center's history, one that promises to enrich the lives of New Taipei's residents through sport and recreation. As the center embarks on this new journey, it stands as a testament to the city's ongoing investment in the health and well-being of its community.