Zharnel Hughes Backs Netflix's New Track and Field Documentary

Britain's fastest man and record holder in the 100m and 200m events, Zharnel Hughes, has thrown his weight behind a new Netflix documentary series on track and field. His anticipation is that the series will ignite a significant surge in interest towards the sport. Taking a cue from the overwhelming success of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive', a series that expanded the fanbase of Formula 1 by showcasing the human elements and behind-the-scenes activities of the drivers and crew, Hughes is confident that the forthcoming track and field series will revolutionize athletics in a similar vein.

Creating a Buzz for Athletics

Although the track and field documentary series has not been officially christened or slated for release, Hughes, a native of Anguilla, is upbeat about the exposure and focus it will channel towards the sport. The series aims to delve deeper into the sport, mirroring the approach 'Drive to Survive' took with F1, by shedding light on what transpires before races and the rigorous preparations athletes undertake, facets usually hidden from public view.

The Potential for Controversy

Hughes also teased the potential for controversy or 'backlash' that could arise from the unfiltered portrayal of athletes' preparations. It's a risk that comes with such candid revelations, but it's one he believes is worth taking for the sake of a broader appreciation and understanding of the sport. This potential for controversy, however, could also serve as a compelling draw for viewers, igniting discussions and keeping the sport in the spotlight.

Netflix's Sporting Success

The move by Netflix to explore the world of athletics comes on the heels of their successful venture into open-wheel racing. The 'Drive to Survive' series has proven a game-changer for F1, and Netflix is keen on replicating the model for other sports. In line with this, Netflix is also set to launch a NASCAR series, showcasing their commitment to bringing the thrill and intricacies of various sports to global audiences.