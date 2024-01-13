Zestiman’s Debut Victory: A New Hope for Lindsay Park at Blue Diamond Stakes

It was a day of triumph for Lindsay Park as their two-year-old, Zestiman, stole the show at Flemington. In a strategic move by trainers Ben, Will, and JD Hayes, Zestiman was enlisted in the $150,000 All Jockeys Dash over 1000 meters, a more demanding race than the initially planned Pakenham. The decision paid off handsomely as the Zoustar colt, skillfully ridden by Luke Currie, emerged victorious by a neck, edging out I’m Kenough, who was pegged at odds of $8.

Zestiman’s Promising Debut

With odds of $3.60, Zestiman not only won the race but also secured the stable’s fourth win in the two-year-old category for the season. This promising debut has enhanced the colt’s reputation and bolstered his chances for future races. Trainer Will Hayes was particularly thrilled, expressing optimism about Zestiman’s potential as a contender for the prestigious Blue Diamond Stakes. He cited the colt’s professional performance in trials as a testament to his potential.

A Possible Blue Diamond Stakes Contender

Plans for the promising Zestiman include participating in the Previews and Preludes to gauge his competitive edge for the Blue Diamond Stakes. As of now, Zestiman is a $26 bet for the sought-after race. His impressive debut and subsequent training performances have placed him among the top five of the sixty two-year-olds in training at Lindsay Park’s facilities in Euroa and Flemington.

Other Notable Performances

While Zestiman was the star of the day, other competitors also put up strong performances. Damian Lane’s horse, Twin Engine, came in third at odds of $4.20, finishing one and a half lengths behind Zestiman. In another race, Zoumeteor, also an offspring of Zoustar, led all the way to clinch the $500,000 MM Country Cup, thereby adding over $370,000 to its prizemoney. The victories of both Zestiman and Zoumeteor underscore the potency of Zoustar’s lineage in the racing world.