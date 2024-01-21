Zenith SH: A Rising Star in Fencing Aiming for Olympic Glory

In the bustling city of Imphal East, nestled in the Indian state of Manipur, a local grocery shop owner, SH Arlex, and his wife, SH Romola Devi, are nurturing the dreams of their young son, Zenith SH. The family's shared vision is not an easy pursuit—it's the dream of placing Zenith on the global stage of fencing, a sport not so familiar in their corner of the world.

From Local Academy to National Success

It all started when Zenith's mother, Romola Devi, inspired him to take up fencing at a local academy in their hometown. In due course, Zenith's natural talent for the sport began to shine, as he made his way to the quarter-finals of the Sub-Junior Nationals in the 2021-22 season. This feat was not just a personal victory but a stepping stone that led to his selection for further training at the esteemed Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Guwahati campus. Here, Zenith's journey took a turn towards the extraordinary.

Zenith's Medal-Winning Streak

The young fencer from Manipur began to gain recognition, and the medals started pouring in. Zenith's achievements at the SAI Guwahati campus include a sparkling gold medal in the Sub-Junior Nationals and a bronze in the Cadet category. His fencing prowess was further solidified when he secured a team gold medal at the 18th Cadet National Fencing Championship in Gujarat and a silver medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai.

Aspiring for Olympic Glory

With every victory, Zenith is one step closer to achieving his ultimate goal—representing India at the Olympics. Currently, he is preparing for the Epee team event at the Khelo India Youth Games, with his sights set on winning gold. This aspiration is not just his own, but one shared with his mother, who dreams of seeing her son compete at the highest level of the sport.

Despite financial challenges, Zenith's parents continue to support his training wholeheartedly. Zenith also extends his gratitude to his coaches at the SAI centre in Guwahati, whose unwavering support and guidance have been instrumental in his fencing journey as well as his academic pursuits.

The story of Zenith SH is a testament to the power of family support, the importance of good coaching, and the determination of a young athlete on his way to create history in the sport of fencing.