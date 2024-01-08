Zelina Vega Eyes Rematch with Rhea Ripley: Wrestling’s Ambitions and Dream Scenarios

In the tumultuous world of professional wrestling, ambitions and rivalries never wane. The spotlight today is on Zelina Vega, an accomplished wrestler who is not ready to back down from a challenge. Vega’s recent tweet has stirred up a storm, hinting at her desire for a rematch against the current WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley. This development follows their electrifying face-off at WWE Backlash 2023, which saw Ripley retain her title despite Vega’s valiant efforts.

Vega’s Unabated Ambition

Zelina Vega’s resolve remains unshaken even after her defeat at the Backlash event. The tweet, which was an assertive response to a fan suggesting her as a potential contender for the championship, indicates that Vega is far from done. She is eager to prove that she is not a competitor to be taken lightly. Her tweet subtly hints at a grudge against Ripley and a determination to not be overlooked in the ring. The wrestling community has widely appreciated Vega’s performance at Backlash, further fueling her ambition.

Rhea Ripley: A Champion’s Mettle

Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, has been on a winning streak, recently triumphing over Ivy Nile to retain her title. Ripley’s prowess and tenacity in the ring have earned her commendations from several quarters, including from ‘The Rock’ himself. However, Ripley’s reign may face a renewed challenge from Vega, who is eager for a rematch.

Kane’s Dream Matches

On another note, wrestler Kane has opened up about his dream match scenarios in an interview with ‘MuscleManMalcom.’ Kane expressed his admiration for Shelton Benjamin, referring to him as the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time). He expressed a desire to face Benjamin in the ring, an event that fans would eagerly anticipate. Furthermore, Kane showed interest in a match with AJ Francis, believing that such a bout would push him to enhance his performance. Both Benjamin and Francis are currently free agents, adding an additional layer of intrigue to these potential matchups.