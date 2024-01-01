Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka

In a strategic move to bolster its squad and technical bench, Kenyan Premier League football club, Sofapaka, has announced the appointment of its new head coach, Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno. Known for his past roles as head coach of the national team Harambee Stars and as a CAF coaching instructor, Zico’s arrival on the scene is expected to inject a fresh lease of life into the struggling team.

A New Era for Sofapaka

Zedekiah Otieno, who is fondly referred to as ‘Zico’, will have Ezekiel Akwana as his deputy in this new chapter of Sofapaka’s journey. This move follows Zico’s departure from KCB at the end of the previous season. His vast experience, honed at Gor Mahia, Harambee Stars, Sony Sugar, and Posta Rangers, has been brought on board to aid Sofapaka’s quest to avoid relegation.

The Task Ahead

Currently, Sofapaka is in a precarious position in the league, ranking 17th out of 18 teams. With a tally of only 14 points from 16 matches, they are just one point above Nzoia, who are at the bottom of the table. The club’s decision to bring in Zico is a clear indication of their determination to improve their performance and climb up from their near relegation zone position.

Unveiling of the New Coaching Team

The new coaching team, led by Zedekiah Otieno, will be officially unveiled during Sofapaka’s upcoming home match against Bidco United. This match is not just another game for the team, but also a platform to officially introduce their new leadership and strategy. Sofapaka’s management, fans, and players alike are hopeful that this change in guard will mark a turning point in the club’s fortunes.