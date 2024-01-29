Zanzibar Aims to Host Formula 1 Grand Prix, Signaling F1's Potential Return to Africa

Zanzibar, a scenic gem in the Tanzanian archipelago, is gearing up to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in a significant move towards reintroducing the sport to Africa. The project, in its nascent stage, has already garnered significant traction, with ex-F1 race victor Giancarlo Fisichella providing his technical expertise for the proposed circuit's development.

The Ambitious €500 Million Endeavor

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) has pledged a hefty €500 million fund to this formidable undertaking, offering substantial financial backing to this potential game-changer in international motorsports. The project received a significant boost with the land allocation for the circuit in November of the previous year, setting the stage for the creation of a state-of-the-art track.

Track Development Led by Industry Veterans

Cristian Bortolato and COO Enrico Sartini, veterans in the industry, are spearheading the track's creation. The ambitious plan outlines the commencement of construction in 2025, with the goal of completion by the end of 2027. However, Zanzibar's dream of hosting an F1 race hinges on acquiring the FIA Grade One license, which requires additional funding.

Formula 1's Return to Africa

Formula 1 has been mulling a return to Africa, a region it has not graced since the 1993 South African Grand Prix. Key figures in the sport, such as Lewis Hamilton and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, have shown enthusiasm for bringing the sport back to the continent. Additionally, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has voiced his support.

While talks continue about a potential return to South Africa's Kyalami circuit, Zanzibar's bid adds another layer to the narrative of an African Grand Prix. However, incorporating an African race into an already growing F1 calendar, which saw a record 24 rounds in 2024 and a new Spanish Grand Prix set for 2026 in Madrid, will necessitate astute management, particularly as several circuit contracts approach expiry.