Zander Veccia: From Veteran Steelhead to Guelph Storm

Veccia's Veteran Role in Steelheads Ends with a Trade

In a recent surprise move, Zander Veccia, a 19-year-old hockey player with a veteran role in the Mississauga Steelheads, was traded to the Guelph Storm. The change in teams for Veccia came just two weeks after he had publicly highlighted his veteran position in the Steelheads team. The transaction took place last Tuesday and saw Veccia leaving a team currently holding the second place in the Central Division of the Ontario Hockey League, for a team currently ranked third in the Midwest Division.

Guelph Storm Trades Four Draft Picks for Veccia

In exchange for the promising young player, the Guelph Storm traded four draft picks to the Steelheads. The draft picks include a second-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in 2025, a fifth-round pick in 2024, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2027. This significant exchange underscores Veccia's value in the hockey circuit and the potential that the Storm sees in him.

Veccia's Track Record with the Steelheads

Veccia's contributions to the Steelheads during his tenure have been noteworthy. He scored 38 goals and made 59 assists across 166 games, and had a total of 29 points in 37 games this season alone. In addition, he also contributed three goals and four assists in 16 playoff games. These impressive stats illustrate Veccia's consistency as a player and his ability to perform under pressure.

Upcoming Games for Veccia with the Storm

Veccia is set to debut with the Storm in the upcoming games against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Saginaw Spirit. His home debut will be against the Kitchener Rangers. The Storm also have three more regional games scheduled for the season. The Steelheads bid Veccia goodbye with gratitude for his contributions and wished him luck in his future endeavors with the Storm.