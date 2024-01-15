en English
Football

Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
At Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, the 20th week of the FAZ Super League witnessed Sensational Zanaco FC finding their footing with a significant 2-1 victory over Trident FC. The win ended Zanaco’s six-game streak without a victory, which included three draws and three defeats.

Zanaco’s Resurgence

The triumph was particularly crucial for Zanaco, who are currently holding the 8th place in the league standings with 27 points. Their performance thus far includes 6 wins, 9 draws, and 5 losses, with a goal difference of 18 scored and 16 conceded. The team’s captain, Charles Zulu, and Malawian international Chawanangwa Kaonga played pivotal roles in securing the victory. Zulu’s penalty goal and subsequent assist for Kaonga’s goal ensured Zanaco completed a season double over Trident, having previously defeated them 2-0 in the first-round match.

Trident’s Struggle Continues

Despite a late goal by Graven Chitalu, Trident FC could not avoid their fifth consecutive loss and remained at the bottom of the league table with just ten points from twenty games. The team’s upcoming matches include encounters with Mufulira Wanderers, Napsa Stars, Prison Leopards, Nkwazi FC, Konkola, Power Dynamos, ZESCO United, Green Buffaloes, Kansanshi Dynamos, and Kabwe Warriors. Their current form, however, raises questions about their ability to turn the tide in the upcoming games.

Kansanshi Dynamos’ Unbeaten Streak

In another match, Kansanshi Dynamos extended their unbeaten run to four matches by defeating NAPSA Stars 1-0 at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola. Davy Daka’s successful penalty in the first half was enough to earn Kansanshi the win, elevating them to 12th place in the league standings with 24 points. The setback for NAPSA Stars pushed them back into the relegation zone, placing them 15th with 22 points.

The latest results from the FAZ Super League reflect the unpredictable nature of the tournament, where every match can dramatically alter the standings. With several rounds of fixtures still to come, the league’s outcome remains wide open.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

