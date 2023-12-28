en English
Africa

Zambia’s Chipolopolo Gears Up for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
Zambia’s national football team, Chipolopolo, is setting its sights on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), slated to unfold in Ivory Coast. A coterie of twelve foreign-based players, headlined by the likes of 2012 AFCON champion Stoppila Sunzu of the Chinese League and Chipolopolo’s captain Lubambo Musonda, plying his trade with Silkeborg in Denmark, have made their way into the team’s training camp.

Players Yet to Report

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has reported that some players are yet to report to camp due to lingering club commitments. However, the team’s strength is expected to be amplified shortly with the arrival of 18 local talents, currently convening in Lusaka.

Squad Announcement and Training Camp

Chipolopolo’s helmsman, Avram Grant, is poised to reveal a robust squad of no fewer than 27 players. These selected athletes will journey to an international camp in Saudi Arabia, where they will contest friendly matches against Cameroon, alongside another yet-to-be-confirmed team.

AFCON Group F

In the AFCON tournament, Zambia finds itself drawn into Group F, alongside Congo DR, Morocco, and Tanzania. The team is slated to kick off its campaign on January 17 against Ivory Coast, before locking horns with Tanzania and Morocco. The provisional local camp squad comprises goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers from an array of clubs, spanning both local and international domains.

Africa Sports Zambia
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

