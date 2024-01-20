Zamareya Jones: A Small-Town Phenom Commits to NC State

From the modest town of Bethel, North Carolina, a beacon of sports talent radiates. Zamareya Jones, a prodigious basketball player from North Pitt High School, has emerged as a luminary in the local sports domain. Despite the confines of a small-town milieu, Jones's prowess on the court is unimpeded, recently setting the school scoring record and committing to furrow her path at North Carolina State University under the aegis of coach Wes Moore.

Choosing Home Turf Over Fame

Jones's decision to join the Wolfpack was influenced by an amalgam of factors. The proximity to home, an opportunity that would allow her parents to be frequent spectators at her games, and the overall camaraderie of the team were the key determinants. It's a testament to her values, a nod to her roots, and an affirmation of her commitment to family and community.

Unwavering Loyalty and Tenacity

In her three-year stint at North Pitt High School, Jones has evolved under the tutelage of coach Antwon Pittman, who lauds her tenacity and unwavering determination. Pittman acknowledges the rarity of a talent like Jones remaining loyal to a local school. In an era where transfers are as frequent as they are controversial, Jones stands as a beacon of commitment and loyalty.

Community Champion

This commitment to her school and community is reciprocated by the support and admiration she garners from locals. Her potential selection for the McDonald's All-American Game is not just a personal feat but a proud moment for her hometown, reflecting the potential of talent nurtured in small communities. In the annals of Bethel's history, Jones's achievement stands as a testament to the town's ability to produce significant talent, defying the conventional wisdom that hails from larger cities.