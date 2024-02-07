Zak Lovelace Makes Comeback for Rangers B Post Injury

Eighteen-year-old Rangers B team player, Zak Lovelace, made a much-anticipated return to the field after a long injury lay-off. The young player, sidelined since October, took to the pitch in a match against Celtic B, marking a pivotal moment in his recovery journey. However, despite Lovelace's return, Rangers B suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Glasgow Cup.

Advertisment

Lovelace's Planned Return

Entering the game in the 54th minute, Lovelace's 30-minute performance was part of a carefully orchestrated return to play. David McCallum, the B team's coach, expressed satisfaction with the teenager's performance. The goal, according to McCallum, is to facilitate Lovelace's transition back to the first team, where he had previously played before his injury.

Rebuilding Fitness

Advertisment

While the anticipation for Lovelace's return to the first team is palpable, Philippe Clement, the first-team manager, stressed the importance of rebuilding the player's fitness with the B team first. Accordingly, Lovelace must first prove his match readiness with the B team before rejoining the first-team training sessions.

First Team Prospects

Lovelace had his first taste of first-team action in a victory against St Mirren in October. His contribution to the match was significant and ended abruptly due to a hamstring injury. This incident led to a penalty and a red card for St Mirren's Ryan Strain. With his contract set to expire in the summer, Lovelace's performance and recovery could be pivotal in determining his future with the club.