en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Formula 1

Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship

The world of motorsports witnessed a promising new talent rise to the occasion as young racing driver Zach David, aged 16, achieved his debut podium finish in the Formula Regional (FR) Middle East Championship. Hailing from Manila, David’s success marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career and brings him one step closer to his dream—becoming the first Filipino Formula 1 driver.

A Journey That Started With Karting

David’s journey into the fast-paced world of racing began at the tender age of 4 with karting. Over the years, he honed his skills, bagging several awards and championships. The pandemic failed to deter his progress. Instead, it acted as a catalyst, propelling his career in Europe. He raced in major karting competitions under the Sauber Karting Team and built a reputation as a dedicated and talented driver.

Climbing the Motorsport Ladder

In 2022, the young driver made his debut in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship, a significant step up from karting. His transition to single-seaters was marked by his participation in the Formula 4 UAE Championship, where he clinched his maiden Formula 4 career victory. His performance in the Italian F4 Championship further cemented his reputation, with four overall podium finishes to his name.

Stepping Into the Formula Regional Middle East Championship

Now, David has confirmed his participation in the Formula Regional Middle East and Formula Regional European Championships with R ace GP. His debut podium finish in the FR Middle East Championship showcases his skill and potential, drawing attention from teams and sponsors alike. His achievement is particularly noteworthy given the highly competitive nature of the championship, blending a mix of experienced competitors and up-and-coming talents.

As David continues to compete in various racing events, his goal remains unwavering—to consistently perform at a high level, secure more podium finishes, and steadily climb the motorsport ladder towards Formula One. His journey is testament to his talent, ambition, and sheer determination, making him a name to watch in the world of motorsports.

0
Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Formula 1

See more
20 hours ago
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
The high-octane world of Formula E was ignited with a thrilling race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, where German racer Pascal Wehrlein showcased an electrifying performance. The opening race saw Wehrlein taking pole position and dominating the majority of the 37-lap contest. Yet, the victory was not without its share of controversies as both
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 day ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Key Red Bull Engineer Andor Hegedus Joins Aston Martin for 2024 Formula 1 Season
24 hours ago
Key Red Bull Engineer Andor Hegedus Joins Aston Martin for 2024 Formula 1 Season
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
24 hours ago
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
16 seconds
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
50 seconds
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli: A Call for Stricter Security Measures at Sports Events
1 min
Fan Breaches Security to Hug Virat Kohli: A Call for Stricter Security Measures at Sports Events
Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism
1 min
Caribbean Premier League Appoints New Tourism Partner Manager to Boost Sports Tourism
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
1 min
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
2 mins
2024 Presidential Election: Invoking MLK's Legacy and the Call for Unity
Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues
2 mins
Laughter Yoga: An Antidote to Blue Monday Blues
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Fulton County District Attorney of Illegal Activities
2 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Fulton County District Attorney of Illegal Activities
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
2 mins
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
50 seconds
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app