Zach David: A Rising Star in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship

The world of motorsports witnessed a promising new talent rise to the occasion as young racing driver Zach David, aged 16, achieved his debut podium finish in the Formula Regional (FR) Middle East Championship. Hailing from Manila, David’s success marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career and brings him one step closer to his dream—becoming the first Filipino Formula 1 driver.

A Journey That Started With Karting

David’s journey into the fast-paced world of racing began at the tender age of 4 with karting. Over the years, he honed his skills, bagging several awards and championships. The pandemic failed to deter his progress. Instead, it acted as a catalyst, propelling his career in Europe. He raced in major karting competitions under the Sauber Karting Team and built a reputation as a dedicated and talented driver.

Climbing the Motorsport Ladder

In 2022, the young driver made his debut in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship, a significant step up from karting. His transition to single-seaters was marked by his participation in the Formula 4 UAE Championship, where he clinched his maiden Formula 4 career victory. His performance in the Italian F4 Championship further cemented his reputation, with four overall podium finishes to his name.

Stepping Into the Formula Regional Middle East Championship

Now, David has confirmed his participation in the Formula Regional Middle East and Formula Regional European Championships with R ace GP. His debut podium finish in the FR Middle East Championship showcases his skill and potential, drawing attention from teams and sponsors alike. His achievement is particularly noteworthy given the highly competitive nature of the championship, blending a mix of experienced competitors and up-and-coming talents.

As David continues to compete in various racing events, his goal remains unwavering—to consistently perform at a high level, secure more podium finishes, and steadily climb the motorsport ladder towards Formula One. His journey is testament to his talent, ambition, and sheer determination, making him a name to watch in the world of motorsports.