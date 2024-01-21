Zac Robinson Eyed for New England Patriots' Offensive Coordinator Role

Zac Robinson, a former New England Patriots draft pick and currently a key member of the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff, is under consideration for the Patriots' offensive coordinator role. Following the departure of Bill O'Brien to Ohio State, the Patriots have set their sights on Robinson and plan to interview him for the position.

Robinson's Coaching Journey

Robinson, 37, has been part of the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff for the past five seasons, working under head coach Sean McVay. He began as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, moved to assistant wide receivers coach a year later, and then returned to his original role in 2021.

In 2022, Robinson was promoted to pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a position during which he guided Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to a Pro Bowl honor. Under Robinson's tutelage, Stafford completed 326 passes for 3,965 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Impressive Records Under Robinson's Guidance

Robinson's coaching prowess didn't stop at the quarterback position. Under his guidance, Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua set impressive records, including 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards. His ability to extract high performance from both quarterbacks and receivers makes him a valuable candidate for the Patriots' offensive coordinator role.

Robinson's NFL and Analyst Career

Prior to his coaching career, Robinson had a brief NFL playing stint. After being waived by the Patriots post his rookie preseason, he played for several other teams until 2014. Post his playing career, Robinson worked as an instructor at The Quarterback Ranch and served as a senior analyst at Pro Football Focus.

Alongside Robinson, Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley is also a candidate for the Patriots' offensive coordinator job. The Patriots, under the leadership of Jerod Mayo, the 15th head coach in franchise history, have been assessing various candidates for coordinator positions in offense, defense, and special teams.