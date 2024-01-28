Zac Purton Secures Six Victories at Sha Tin Racecourse

Renowned jockey Zac Purton, celebrated for his record-breaking 179 wins last season, once again demonstrated his mastery at the Sha Tin racecourse this past Sunday. The undercard of the coveted Group One Centenary Sprint Cup witnessed Purton notching an astounding six victories, although he fell short of securing a win with Lucky Sweynesse in the feature race. Despite this, the series of victories marked his most fruitful day since he bagged seven wins back in October 2022.

Optimism for the Remainder of the Season

Purton's impressive performance has stoked optimism for the remainder of the racing season. The pinnacle of his day was steering Danny Shum Chap-shing's Gorgeous Win to a triumphant finish in the Class Three Tai Hing Handicap. Purton firmly believes that this victory has the potential to set a positive tone for further success this season.

The professional jockey's six wins were achieved with six different trainers, evidencing his adaptability and skill across a variety of races and partnerships. His success at Sha Tin brought his total to 61 victories for the current season. While it's unlikely that he will match his previous record-breaking season, his current performance is nothing short of commendable.

Notable Achievements

One of Purton's standout performances of the day was his ability to recover from a less than advantageous position with Green N White in the finale. Upon making his move, a win seemed inevitable. His winning day began with Nicholson Returns for David Hall and was followed by victories for trainers Benno Yung Tin-pang and Tony Cruz. Culminating in a particularly memorable win, he deftly guided Sweet Encounter to victory at the nail-biting end of the Class Three Yan Tin Handicap.