Zac Hosking Transfers to Canberra Raiders on Three-Year NRL Deal

Zac Hosking, the 26-year-old back-rower and former player for the Penrith Panthers, has officially been signed by the Canberra Raiders, marking the beginning of a three-year NRL deal. The transfer, which has been the subject of speculation in recent months, has now been confirmed by both clubs, with Penrith granting Hosking an early release from his contract.

Advertisment

Moving Forward: The Panther to Raider Transition

Hosking had an impressive run with the Panthers last season, making 21 appearances and scoring three tries. However, he was not selected for the NRL grand final, where the Panthers claimed victory against the Broncos. Penrith's chief executive, Matt Cameron, acknowledged the difficulty of retaining Hosking beyond 2024 and saw the transfer as an opportunity for internal promotion within the club.

A Familial Legacy and New Opportunities

Advertisment

The son of former player David 'The Mule' Hosking, Zac made his NRL debut with the Broncos in 2022. His move to the Raiders marks his third club in as many seasons. Joel Carbone, Canberra's head of recruitment, has praised Hosking's work ethic, ability, and character, citing his versatility in playing several positions as a key asset.

Positioning for the Future

With the anticipated retirement of Elliott Whitehead at the end of 2024, Hosking is expected to join the likes of Hudson Young in the back-row rotation for the Canberra Raiders. This move is seen as a significant boost to the club's forward stocks, especially in light of Whitehead's impending retirement.