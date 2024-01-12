en English
Baseball

Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
On the mound, 28-year-old Zac Gallen has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Major League Baseball. His exceptional performance in the 2023 season has solidified his status as a prominent pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallen began the year with a promising start, featuring in 34 games and pitching for a remarkable 210 innings. He finished the season with an earned run average (ERA) of 3.47, a testament to his skill and consistency.

A Season of Achievements

Gallen’s strikeout rate was noteworthy, standing at an impressive 26%, while his walk rate remained low at 5.6%. This balance demonstrated his control and precision as a pitcher. Moreover, he showcased his ground ball efficacy by ensuring 41.8% of balls in play remained on the ground, an essential strategy in limiting opponent scoring opportunities.

Postseason Performance and Impact

Despite a slightly higher ERA of 4.54 in the postseason, Gallen’s contribution was considerable. He pitched 33 2/3 innings over six starts, which was particularly significant given the Diamondbacks’ limited pitching depth. This performance played a critical role in the Diamondbacks’ unexpected journey to the World Series.

From Draft to Diamondbacks

Gallen’s path to the Diamondbacks was marked by two trades. Initially drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, he was traded to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Marcell Ozuna. Subsequently, he moved to the Diamondbacks in a trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr. His journey serves as a reminder of the often unpredictable career trajectories in professional sports.

Financial Prospects

Financially, Gallen qualified for arbitration before the 2023 season and completed the year on a salary of $5.6 million. With his compelling performance, his salary is expected to reach into the eight-figure range. Another raise is anticipated in 2025 when he becomes eligible for free agency, likely making him one of the most sought-after pitchers in the league.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

