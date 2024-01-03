en English
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Witty Response to RCB’s Bowling Lineup in Live Stream Stirs Buzz

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Witty Response to RCB’s Bowling Lineup in Live Stream Stirs Buzz

Yuzvendra Chahal, the renowned Indian cricketer currently lending his talents to Rajasthan Royals, has made headlines for his playful interaction on a live stream with popular social media influencer and gaming enthusiast, Snax Gaming. A question about his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) bowling lineup, prompted Chahal to respond with ‘Moye moye,’ a phrase borrowed from a Serbian song that’s been making internet rounds as a meme for expressing sorrow or difficulty.

A Notable Moment in Live Stream

During the live stream, the player asked Chahal about RCB’s bowling lineup for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The leg-spinner’s response was brief yet loaded: ‘Moye, moye.’ This humorous retort is particularly engaging considering the historical challenges RCB has faced with its bowling attack, often deemed a critical factor in its failure to clinch an IPL title.

RCB’s Surprising Bowling Lineup Decision

In a surprising pre-auction move, RCB released several key bowlers, including Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel. This decision was unexpected and sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. It’s worth noting that Chahal, despite his impressive performances for RCB over the years, found himself among those released, an action that was not communicated to him despite his eight-season tenure with the team.

Chahal’s Humorous Take on RCB’s Bowling Lineup

Chahal’s ‘Moye moye’ response, while humorous, subtly underlines the perceived disrespect he experienced following his exit from RCB. It’s a reminder that beyond the on-field feats and stats, human emotions and narratives continue to shape the cricketing world in significant ways.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

