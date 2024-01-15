Yuvraj Singh Questions Ashwin's Role in White-Ball Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently made headlines after questioning the inclusion of seasoned player Ravichandran Ashwin in India's white-ball cricket teams. Singh's comments, reported by the Times of India, have sparked a debate about Ashwin's role in One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket.

Yuvraj Singh's Objections

Yuvraj Singh, known for his frank opinions, expressed skepticism about Ashwin's capability as a batsman and fielder in the shorter formats of the game. He acknowledged Ashwin's strength as a bowler, but suggested that it's not sufficient for him to secure a spot in the ODI and T20 teams. Singh's critique comes amid India's strategic shift towards prioritizing all-round capabilities in players, especially those who can contribute with both bat and ball.

Ashwin's Turbulent Journey in White-Ball Cricket

Ashwin's journey in white-ball cricket has been marked by highs and lows. Despite being one of the world's best spinners, he lost his position to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in 2017. His appearances in ODI and T20 matches have been sporadic since then. Although Ashwin was called up as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel in the 2023 World Cup, he played just one match, claiming 1/34 against Australia. His fortunes in ODIs and T20s have remained unpredictable.

Leadership Changes in the Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj Singh also commented on the upcoming leadership change in the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya is set to take over captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season. Singh emphasized the challenges that come with age in franchise cricket and highlighted the importance of a long-term vision for teams in the league.

In conclusion, Yuvraj Singh's remarks have opened up a conversation about the demanding requirements of white-ball cricket and the importance of all-round capabilities in players. His comments also spotlight the changing dynamics in team leadership in franchise cricket.