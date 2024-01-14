Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore’s National Women’s Water Polo Coach

Yu Lei, a former player for China and founder of Singapore’s Aegir Water Polo Club, has been named as the new national women’s water polo coach for Singapore. This appointment follows the tenure of interim head coach, Lee Sai Meng, and comes at a pivotal moment for Singapore’s water polo scene, as the team readies itself for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships and aims to recapture the SEA Games gold, a title that has eluded them since 2011.

Yu Lei: A Veteran Player turned Coach

With a career that spans from 1989 to 1999 as a player for China, Yu Lei brings to the table a wealth of experience, both as a former athlete and as a coach. He has an extensive coaching background in Singapore, having worked with institutions such as the Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), the National University of Singapore, and Raffles Institution, among others. In 2016, he founded the Aegir Water Polo Club, further entrenching his commitment to the sport.

Coaching Philosophy: Nurturing a Multi-faceted Relationship

Yu’s coaching philosophy is unique and effective. He sees himself as a teacher, friend, and elder, depending on the situation. This multifaceted relationship with his players is designed to foster a sense of family within the team, encouraging each member to perform their best, both individually and as a part of the collective. His approach is strict but effective, focusing on improving technical skills, tactical understanding, and team cohesion.

Looking Ahead: The World Aquatics Championships and SEA Games

With a young and energetic squad, Yu sees the potential for considerable growth, fighting spirit, and high-energy performances. The recent fourth-place finish at the Asian Games under the guidance of Lee and Yu has significantly boosted the team’s confidence. The squad is now preparing for a competitive showing at the World Aquatics Championships scheduled for February 2-18. They are also steadfast in their mission to reclaim the SEA Games gold. Although faced with a challenging group at the World Championships featuring New Zealand, Australia, and Hungary, Yu remains focused on gaining experience and is determined for the team to perform their best in the play-offs.