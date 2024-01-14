en English
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore’s National Women’s Water Polo Coach

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach

Yu Lei, a former player for China and founder of Singapore’s Aegir Water Polo Club, has been named as the new national women’s water polo coach for Singapore. This appointment follows the tenure of interim head coach, Lee Sai Meng, and comes at a pivotal moment for Singapore’s water polo scene, as the team readies itself for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships and aims to recapture the SEA Games gold, a title that has eluded them since 2011.

Yu Lei: A Veteran Player turned Coach

With a career that spans from 1989 to 1999 as a player for China, Yu Lei brings to the table a wealth of experience, both as a former athlete and as a coach. He has an extensive coaching background in Singapore, having worked with institutions such as the Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), the National University of Singapore, and Raffles Institution, among others. In 2016, he founded the Aegir Water Polo Club, further entrenching his commitment to the sport.

Coaching Philosophy: Nurturing a Multi-faceted Relationship

Yu’s coaching philosophy is unique and effective. He sees himself as a teacher, friend, and elder, depending on the situation. This multifaceted relationship with his players is designed to foster a sense of family within the team, encouraging each member to perform their best, both individually and as a part of the collective. His approach is strict but effective, focusing on improving technical skills, tactical understanding, and team cohesion.

Looking Ahead: The World Aquatics Championships and SEA Games

With a young and energetic squad, Yu sees the potential for considerable growth, fighting spirit, and high-energy performances. The recent fourth-place finish at the Asian Games under the guidance of Lee and Yu has significantly boosted the team’s confidence. The squad is now preparing for a competitive showing at the World Aquatics Championships scheduled for February 2-18. They are also steadfast in their mission to reclaim the SEA Games gold. Although faced with a challenging group at the World Championships featuring New Zealand, Australia, and Hungary, Yu remains focused on gaining experience and is determined for the team to perform their best in the play-offs.

Singapore Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

