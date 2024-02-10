YouTuber Transforms 1990 Honda CRX into 500 Horsepower Rear-Wheel Drive Beast

In an era where electric vehicles are the vanguard of automotive innovation, one YouTuber is taking a decidedly different route. Casey, of the popular channel Casey's Customs, is in the throes of a project that harkens back to the golden age of internal combustion engines. His mission? To transform a 1990 Honda CRX into a rear-wheel drive powerhouse, boasting over 500 horsepower by replacing its original inline-four engine with a formidable Chevrolet V8.

A Blast from the Past

The Honda CRX, first introduced in Japan, was a compact, sportier sibling to the Honda Civic. Its smaller stature and nimble handling made it a favorite among driving enthusiasts. Casey, a long-time admirer of the CRX, saw an opportunity to create something truly unique. He envisioned a small car with an engine that would leave onlookers agape, and thus, the project was born.

The heart of this beast is a 383 ci V8 engine, sourced from an old Chevrolet pickup. This "stroker" engine, so named for its longer stroke that increases displacement and power, is a far cry from the CRX's original 1.6-liter inline-four. The transformation required significant customization, including fabricating motor mounts and shimming the motor to fit within the confines of the engine bay.

The Art of Customization

Casey's journey is as much about the process as it is about the end result. Each step of the build has been meticulously documented on his YouTube channel, providing a rare glimpse into the world of automotive customization.

One of the most challenging aspects of the project was modifying the CRX to accommodate the V8. This involved extensive work on the engine bay, including cutting and reshaping the firewall to make room for the larger engine. The interior has also undergone a transformation, with a custom-made dashboard and racing seats to match the car's newfound performance.

Despite the challenges, Casey remains undeterred. His passion for cars and love for a good challenge are evident in every weld and bolt tightened. As he puts it, "There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of making something truly unique."

A Labor of Love

The project, which began several months ago, is nearing completion. Once finished, the CRX will boast rear-wheel drive and a power-to-weight ratio that rivals some of the most prestigious sports cars on the market. But for Casey, it's not just about the numbers. It's about the journey, the learning, and the satisfaction of creating something truly one-of-a-kind.

As the world moves towards electric vehicles, projects like Casey's serve as a reminder of the enduring appeal of internal combustion engines. They represent a piece of automotive history, a testament to the ingenuity and passion of enthusiasts who refuse to let go of the past. And while the future may be electric, there will always be a place for the roar of a V8 engine.

Casey's CRX, with its unexpected marriage of compact size and monstrous power, is more than just a car. It's a symbol of defiance, a celebration of individuality, and a testament to the power of imagination. And when it finally hits the road, it's sure to turn heads and start conversations, proving that sometimes, the most extraordinary creations come from the least likely sources.

As Casey puts the final touches on his project, one thing is certain: this CRX is no longer a relic of the past. It's a bold statement about the present and a thrilling glimpse into what the future of automotive customization could hold.