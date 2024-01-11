YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami World Tour Announced

In an unexpected twist of events, a recent meet-up between YouTuber Speed and soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario has ignited a firestorm on social media. Speed, known for his unabashed commentary, made a controversial comment about soccer maestro Lionel Messi, describing him as “short” and “trash.” A comment that has left many Messi fans fuming, while simultaneously sparking a debate over the endless Cristiano Ronaldo versus Messi comparison.

Speed’s Controversial Messi Comment: A Social Media Stir

In the video, Speed unabashedly declares his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo over Messi. The comment was met with laughter by Nazario, himself a Ballon d’Or winner and a titan of the sport. The Brazilian legend expressed his admiration for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, tactfully sidestepping the brewing storm. However, the damage was done, and Speed’s remarks had already made their way across the digital landscape, causing a divide among soccer enthusiasts.

Messi’s World Tour Announcement: A Silver Lining

In the midst of the controversy, a ray of hope for Messi fans emerged with the announcement of Lionel Messi’s world tour with Inter Miami. Scheduled for 2024, the tour includes a newly added destination – Tokyo. Messi is set to play a match against Japan League champion Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on February 7. The tour will also make stops in other cities, such as Hong Kong and Riyadh.

A Reunion of Old Friends

Adding to the anticipation, the tour promises a reunion of Messi with his former Barcelona teammates, including Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. The Inter Miami’s 2024 season will kick off with a match in El Salvador, followed by games in Saudi Arabia against Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, and finally, the much-anticipated match in Hong Kong.

As the world waits for Messi’s return to the field, the controversy stirred by Speed continues to simmer. It’s a reminder of the passions that soccer ignites, the fierce loyalties it fosters, and the global conversations it inspires.