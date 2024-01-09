en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers

French YouTuber and tennis player, Jules Marie, has rattled the tennis world with a stunning victory over former world No. 18, Benoit Paire, during the Australian Open qualifiers. The unexpected triumph saw Marie, currently ranked No. 224, conquer Paire in two sets, with scores of 7-6(6) and 6-4. This significant win has brought Marie a step closer to competing in the Australian Open, needing just two more victories to secure a spot in the main draw.

A Remarkable Journey

Marie, who is 32 years old, had initially retired from professional tennis in 2015. However, he found renewed vigor during the COVID-19 pandemic when he pivoted his focus to his YouTube channel. The channel, which now boasts over 110,000 subscribers, rekindled his passion for the sport. He subsequently became Novak Djokovic’s hitting partner at the French Open in 2021, which spurred him to return to professional tennis, with aspirations of participating in all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Road Ahead

Marie’s next challenger will be Alexander Ritschard. Should he prevail, he may face either seeded qualifier Giulio Zeppieri or experienced player Damir Dzumhur in a subsequent match. It’s a daunting path, but one that Marie has shown he is capable of navigating with determination and skill.

Funding the Dream

Marie’s journey back to professional tennis is unique in that his tennis career is supported through his YouTube channel and sponsorships. This is a distinct departure from the past when the financial burden was borne by his family and himself. It’s a testament to the changing landscapes of sporting careers and digital platforms, and an inspiring example of forging innovative pathways to achieve one’s dreams.

0
France Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
17 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
34-year-old Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest prime minister and the first openly gay leader of the government, has rapidly ascended within the ranks of French politics. His agile communication skills, earning him the nickname ‘the Word Sniper’, and his ability to think and speak on his feet have made him one of the most popular figures
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
2 hours ago
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israeli Army Base and France Appoints Youngest Prime Minister
2 hours ago
Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israeli Army Base and France Appoints Youngest Prime Minister
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
21 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France's Youngest Prime Minister
22 mins ago
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France's Youngest Prime Minister
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
1 hour ago
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
1 min
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
2 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
2 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
3 mins
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
4 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
4 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
5 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
5 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
6 mins
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
31 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
44 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app