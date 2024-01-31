YouTube Star Deestroying's American Football Debut with San Antonio Brahmas

Former University of Central Florida kickoff specialist and YouTube personality, Donald De La Haye Jr., famously known as Deestroying, has signed a contract with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (UFL). This marks Deestroying's professional American football debut, a significant stride for the 27-year-old, who boasts 5.7 million followers on his YouTube channel.
The Dilemma and the Drive
In 2017, Deestroying's college football career came to an abrupt end when the NCAA demanded he either shut down or demonetize his YouTube channel due to the lack of a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement. Choosing his passion for content creation, Deestroying forfeited his football career at UCF but continued his pursuit of professional football while concurrently growing his YouTube channel.
The Canadian Football League Stint
His relentless determination led him to the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts in 2019. Despite only playing in preseason games and earning less than his YouTube income, Deestroying's stint with the Argonauts demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his childhood dream of playing professional football.
The American Football Breakthrough
Now, with his signing to the San Antonio Brahmas, Deestroying has a golden opportunity to make his debut in American football as the UFL season is set to begin on March 30, 2024. He will be competing with Matt Ammendola for the kicking position. Yet, despite the formidable competition, Deestroying's confidence is unshaken. His journey so far is a testament to his resilience and determination, and he is eager to prove his worth in the field.