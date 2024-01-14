en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Youthful Talent Triumphs at Prestigious Eastern States Classic Wrestling Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Youthful Talent Triumphs at Prestigious Eastern States Classic Wrestling Championship

In the heart of the Eastern States Classic wrestling championship, a fresh wave of young talent emerged as champions, demonstrating exceptional skill and indomitable spirit. The event, held at Sullivan County Community College, showcased a series of battles that reverberated through the wrestling circuits of seven states, underscoring its status as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the Northeast.

Young Achievers Take the Spotlight

Among the triumphant, Shoreham-Wading River freshman Gavin Mangano ascended to the pinnacle of his bracket for the second year running. Conquering the 124-pound category with a decisive 7-3 win against Northport senior Matt Marlow, Mangano repeated his previous year’s feat when he seized the Eastern States title at 110 pounds as an eighth-grader. His commendable performance earned him the accolade of the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Redemption and Continuity

Long Beach sophomore Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, still grappling with the ghost of her previous year’s state semifinals loss, found redemption by overcoming the reigning Division I 102-pound state champion to clinch the 108-pound title. Joe Manfredi, a senior from Herricks who had been sidelined from the previous state tournament due to mononucleosis, made a triumphant return, capturing the 145-pound final.

Meanwhile, Mount Sinai senior Brayden Fahrbach continued his winning streak to claim his second Eastern States title at 138 pounds, adding another feather to his already decorated cap.

Female Wrestlers Ruling the Roost

In the girls’ competition, Julianna Hernandez and Alexandra Viera reigned supreme. Both showed their prowess on the mat by dominating their brackets. Hernandez and Viera executed a series of pins to secure titles at 107 and 120 pounds, respectively. Viera’s exceptional performance led to her being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the girls, marking a significant moment for female wrestlers in the sport.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game
In a nail-biting Pac-12 basketball game, Washington State clinched a 73-70 victory over Arizona, despite the Wildcats’ late-game rally. The Wildcats’ Caleb Love, who scored a formidable 28 points, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds. Myles Rice of Washington State played a pivotal role in securing the win, scoring decisive points in
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
1 min ago
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
16 mins ago
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
22 seconds ago
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball
39 seconds ago
Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball
Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community
50 seconds ago
Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game
9 seconds
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game
Tense Moment in Israeli Cabinet Meeting: Gallant vs Hanegbi
10 seconds
Tense Moment in Israeli Cabinet Meeting: Gallant vs Hanegbi
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
22 seconds
Tennessee State Triumphs over Lindenwood in College Basketball Showdown
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
33 seconds
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball
39 seconds
Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
46 seconds
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community
50 seconds
Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
1 min
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
2 mins
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app