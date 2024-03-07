Youth Minister, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, to Lead FAME Foundation's Women Football Tournament for IWD 2024

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, 2024, the FAME Foundation is set to host its 5th annual football tournament at the Area 3 Football Pitch in Abuja. The event, under this year's theme "Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress," promises to be a confluence of sports, empowerment, and celebration, with Jamila Bio Ibrahim, the Minister of Youth Affairs, gracing the occasion as the guest of honor.
Empowering Women Through Sports
The FAME Foundation's football tournament is more than just a sporting event; it's a powerful platform for advancing women's rights and economic empowerment. Aderonke Ogunleye, the executive director of FAME Foundation, during a press briefing, highlighted the tournament's role in leveraging sports to inspire and unite people across diverse backgrounds. With ten teams, including international and local participants like Team FIDA, Team EAC, and Team AWITA, the tournament is a testament to the foundation's commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting women's advancement through sports.
Uniting for Development and Progress
The selection of teams for the tournament reflects a broad spectrum of society, from diplomatic communities to grassroots organizations, showcasing the event's inclusive nature. This initiative not only celebrates women's achievements but also addresses critical issues such as economic disempowerment and health. Alongside the thrilling matches, the event will feature free health screenings and educational sessions aimed at accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030, specifically focusing on gender equality and women's empowerment.
A Call to Action: "Count Her In"
The theme of this year's event, "Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress," serves as a clarion call to all stakeholders to prioritize women's economic empowerment and participation in sports. By bringing together a diverse group of participants, including high-profile figures like Minister Jamila Bio Ibrahim and organizations such as the British High Commission, the tournament underscores the pivotal role of sports in driving societal change and development. The FAME Foundation's initiative is a shining example of how sporting events can be harnessed to promote unity, empowerment, and progress.
As the FAME Foundation's 5th football tournament unfolds, it sets the stage for reflection on the strides made in women's empowerment and the journey ahead. This event is not just about the competition; it's a celebration of women's resilience, achievements, and the ongoing fight for equality. It's a reminder that when we invest in women, we accelerate progress for all.