Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade

In a recent U13 AA hockey match at Cochrane’s Totem One arena, an incident that has sparked wide public outrage unfolded. Bow Valley Timberwolves’ coach, Joel Litt-Jukes, was captured in a video delivering a profanity-laden tirade against a referee over a tripping call. The event, lasting for an uncomfortable 30 seconds, featured Litt-Jukes repeatedly hurling insults at the official, terming him “a f-ing joke,” and accusing him of habitually making such calls. The video quickly made the rounds on various social media platforms, leading to significant public consternation.

The Aftermath of the Incident

In response to the incident, the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL), handed Litt-Jukes a three-game suspension for his unsportsmanlike conduct towards an official. This decision was backed by the Cochrane Minor Hockey Association, where Litt-Jukes has lent his coaching services for the past four years. The game at the center of the controversy was between the Red Deer Wesco Chiefs and the Timberwolves, culminating in an 11-4 victory for the Chiefs.

A Broader Perspective

This occurrence has sparked more profound discussions about the treatment of game officials and the need to curb such abusive conduct. Veteran WHL linesman, Cory Huseby, who posted the video, condemned the extreme vitriol directed at Litt-Jukes. According to Huseby, the aim is not to ruin Litt-Jukes’ career, but to highlight the importance of respectful interactions between officials and coaches for the integrity of the sport.

SCAHL’s Stance on Abuse Towards Officials

Tom Wilkins, the SCAHL president, emphasized the league’s zero-tolerance policy towards abuse directed at officials. He highlighted the detrimental effect such incidents have on the development of officials and hockey players. Wilkins added that the league is committed to maintaining a positive atmosphere for all participants, reinforcing the notion that hockey should be a sport that fosters respect, discipline, and team spirit.