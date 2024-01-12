en English
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade

In a recent U13 AA hockey match at Cochrane’s Totem One arena, an incident that has sparked wide public outrage unfolded. Bow Valley Timberwolves’ coach, Joel Litt-Jukes, was captured in a video delivering a profanity-laden tirade against a referee over a tripping call. The event, lasting for an uncomfortable 30 seconds, featured Litt-Jukes repeatedly hurling insults at the official, terming him “a f-ing joke,” and accusing him of habitually making such calls. The video quickly made the rounds on various social media platforms, leading to significant public consternation.

The Aftermath of the Incident

In response to the incident, the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL), handed Litt-Jukes a three-game suspension for his unsportsmanlike conduct towards an official. This decision was backed by the Cochrane Minor Hockey Association, where Litt-Jukes has lent his coaching services for the past four years. The game at the center of the controversy was between the Red Deer Wesco Chiefs and the Timberwolves, culminating in an 11-4 victory for the Chiefs.

A Broader Perspective

This occurrence has sparked more profound discussions about the treatment of game officials and the need to curb such abusive conduct. Veteran WHL linesman, Cory Huseby, who posted the video, condemned the extreme vitriol directed at Litt-Jukes. According to Huseby, the aim is not to ruin Litt-Jukes’ career, but to highlight the importance of respectful interactions between officials and coaches for the integrity of the sport.

SCAHL’s Stance on Abuse Towards Officials

Tom Wilkins, the SCAHL president, emphasized the league’s zero-tolerance policy towards abuse directed at officials. He highlighted the detrimental effect such incidents have on the development of officials and hockey players. Wilkins added that the league is committed to maintaining a positive atmosphere for all participants, reinforcing the notion that hockey should be a sport that fosters respect, discipline, and team spirit.

Canada Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

