en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Youth Football League Junior Cup: A Celebration of Young Talent in Kingston Regionals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Youth Football League Junior Cup: A Celebration of Young Talent in Kingston Regionals

In the recent Youth Football League Junior Cup, Balmagie Primary and St Catherine High School emerged victorious in the Kingston Regionals, securing top spots in the Under-12 and Under-13 divisions respectively. This exciting competition, held at The University of the West Indies Mona Bowl, was a testament to the burgeoning talent within Jamaica’s youth football scene.

The Thrill of the Game

The Under-12 division featured teams divided into two groups, competing in a round-robin format. Balmagie claimed victory in a nail-biting final, hitting the net with a lone goal in the dying moments of the game. In the Under-13 division, teams battled it out in a single-league format, with St Catherine reigning supreme, finishing atop the league with an impressive 10 points.

A Gateway to Greater Opportunities

Both teams will now proceed to participate in the all-island finals. One parent, Shalando Anderson, whose child plays for Benders Football Academy, expressed his enthusiasm and pride, praising the event organizers, Free Your Image Consultancy Group, for the positive impact of the competition on the children. He emphasized the need for more teams to participate next season, advocating for greater opportunities for young players.

Grassroots Competitions: Nurturing Future Champions

Another parent, Kerri-Gaye Brown, whose twin sons play for Norbrook Strikers, underscored the importance of grassroots competitions in the development of children’s football skills. With previous experience in both local and international tournaments, including a recent victory in the Under-13 championship in Tampa Bay, she believes these tournaments play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and aiding children with aspirations of a football career.

As the event concluded, Heimir Hallgrimsson, a contributing coach to the Reggae Boyz, expressed his support for the tournament, highlighting its role in fostering young talent and promoting the sport. The Junior Cup is set to continue its journey, with the Manchester Regionals slated for January 20.

0
Jamaica Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

See more
22 seconds ago
Bank of Jamaica to Stir Up Banking Sector with e-KYC System
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is gearing up to disrupt the commercial banking sector, introducing an electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) system in 2024. The initiative, backed by the World Bank, aims to simplify account opening procedures, promote deposit portability, and instill confidence in emerging banks. The move is seen as a bold step towards
Bank of Jamaica to Stir Up Banking Sector with e-KYC System
Jamaican Coffee Industry: A Call for Local Investment
2 mins ago
Jamaican Coffee Industry: A Call for Local Investment
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections
2 mins ago
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak
59 seconds ago
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak
Scheed Cole Creates Iconic Wallabee Clarks Sculpture at S Hotel, Montego Bay
1 min ago
Scheed Cole Creates Iconic Wallabee Clarks Sculpture at S Hotel, Montego Bay
Settlement Reached in Legal Dispute between NHT and Dexim Holdings Limited
1 min ago
Settlement Reached in Legal Dispute between NHT and Dexim Holdings Limited
Latest Headlines
World News
Desert of Malibu's Remarkable Victory in the St Catherine Cup
24 seconds
Desert of Malibu's Remarkable Victory in the St Catherine Cup
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak
59 seconds
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak
Dartford FC Announces Departure of Manager Alan Dowson Amid Dwindling Performance
1 min
Dartford FC Announces Departure of Manager Alan Dowson Amid Dwindling Performance
Boston United's Stunning Comeback Secures Victory Against York City
1 min
Boston United's Stunning Comeback Secures Victory Against York City
Matt Riddle Recounts WWE Experiences and Discusses Industry Relationships
2 mins
Matt Riddle Recounts WWE Experiences and Discusses Industry Relationships
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections
2 mins
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections
Record 97 Clubs Apply for Step 6 in National Game System: A Testament to English Football's Growing Ambition
2 mins
Record 97 Clubs Apply for Step 6 in National Game System: A Testament to English Football's Growing Ambition
Sony Open: Keegan Bradley Shares Lead with Grayson Murray
2 mins
Sony Open: Keegan Bradley Shares Lead with Grayson Murray
Gallup Poll Reveals Kennedy as Most Favored Presidential Candidate
2 mins
Gallup Poll Reveals Kennedy as Most Favored Presidential Candidate
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app