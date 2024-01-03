en English
Sports

Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative

In an inspiring demonstration of social responsibility and youth empowerment, eight young individuals embarked on a transformative journey through the Anthropology By Communities (ABC) program. This collaborative initiative between Arsenal Football Club’s No More Red campaign, the University of Cambridge, and various community organizations aimed to empower the youth to become agents of change within their communities.

Sowing Seeds of Change

The project was led by Dr. Kelly Fagan Robinson and supported by partners from Octopus Community Network, the Hornsey Lane Estate Community Association, and Arsenal FC. The No More Red campaign provided financial backing for travel and other resources, including a session at the Emirates Stadium and exclusive jerseys.

The Power of Creative Expression

Over a six-month period, the program focused on exploring the concept of ‘home’ through creative mediums like photography, film, and audio narratives. These tools allowed participants to document their personal spaces and advocate for safer local communities. They gave voice to their experiences and perspectives, shedding light on the nuances of their daily lives often overlooked by mainstream narratives.

Recognition and Celebration

The culmination of their work was showcased at the Cambridge CRASSH Institute inReach Youth Summit, where they led workshops and engaged with decision-makers on creating safer youth environments. Their efforts did not go unnoticed. They were celebrated during an Arsenal Premier League game, where they received special No More Red Arsenal jerseys as a token of appreciation. This recognition underlines the significance of their work and the impact young individuals can have when given the platform and resources to effect change.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

