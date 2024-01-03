Youth Empowerment through Anthropology: An Arsenal FC and Cambridge University Initiative

In an inspiring demonstration of social responsibility and youth empowerment, eight young individuals embarked on a transformative journey through the Anthropology By Communities (ABC) program. This collaborative initiative between Arsenal Football Club’s No More Red campaign, the University of Cambridge, and various community organizations aimed to empower the youth to become agents of change within their communities.

Sowing Seeds of Change

The project was led by Dr. Kelly Fagan Robinson and supported by partners from Octopus Community Network, the Hornsey Lane Estate Community Association, and Arsenal FC. The No More Red campaign provided financial backing for travel and other resources, including a session at the Emirates Stadium and exclusive jerseys.

The Power of Creative Expression

Over a six-month period, the program focused on exploring the concept of ‘home’ through creative mediums like photography, film, and audio narratives. These tools allowed participants to document their personal spaces and advocate for safer local communities. They gave voice to their experiences and perspectives, shedding light on the nuances of their daily lives often overlooked by mainstream narratives.

Recognition and Celebration

The culmination of their work was showcased at the Cambridge CRASSH Institute inReach Youth Summit, where they led workshops and engaged with decision-makers on creating safer youth environments. Their efforts did not go unnoticed. They were celebrated during an Arsenal Premier League game, where they received special No More Red Arsenal jerseys as a token of appreciation. This recognition underlines the significance of their work and the impact young individuals can have when given the platform and resources to effect change.