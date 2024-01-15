Youth Challenge Park in Albany to Host BMX and Parkour Stunt Show

Friday evening at Albany's Youth Challenge Park will witness a spectacle of adrenaline and skill, as it hosts a special BMX and parkour stunt show. The free community event, scheduled from 4pm to 7pm, will see performances by renowned stunt squads, Freestyle Now and X5 Academy. The event will be further enlivened by the presence of food vans, glitter body artists, and a DJ.

Revitalizing Community Through Sports

City community development coordinator, Tammy Flett, underlined the significance of such events. She stated that they play a pivotal role in inspiring youth, fostering community inclusiveness, and promoting skill development. With each stunt, the intensity is expected to ratchet up, creating an exhilarating atmosphere that encourages attendees to learn and improve their skills.

Fostering Active Living and Confidence

The event is more than mere spectacle; it's a part of a broader initiative to encourage greater use of the park's facilities. Freestyle Now, a squad already familiar with the venue from a previous event in 2021, is offering beginner and intermediate workshops for skateboarding, BMX, and scootering. Scheduled on both Friday and Saturday, these workshops target the youth, aiming to promote active living and boost their confidence.

Accessible Learning Opportunities

Despite the high-flying tricks and stunts, the event remains accessible to all. The workshops have a nominal registration fee of $5, and can be booked online. As the community gathers under the floodlights of the Youth Challenge Park, it's not just about watching the pros—it's about making the leap and trying something new.